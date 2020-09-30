In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win this season on 29 September after two consecutive defeats. Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 15 runs in the match against Delhi Capitals, in this match Kane Williamson returned to the team. Captain David Warner said the return of Kane would also strengthen the team’s middle order batting line-up in further matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals with the magic of Rashid Khan’s spin after opener Johnny Bairstow’s Hafsenchuri and Williamson’s 26-ball 41.

Warner said, ‘We were on the way to score 170 to 180, there is talk that our middle order is not good, but against Delhi Capitals we united our game and supported us, we were in rhythm Played and scored well. ‘ Veteran Kane was included in the squad in place of Mohammad Nabi to bolster Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting, but the captain assured the Afghanistan all-rounder that he would get the chance. He said, ‘It was a big decision but if we keep our top four batsmen right and support our bowlers then we will get the result. It is important for us to strengthen the middle order.

‘Nabi may get chance in further matches’

Warner, who shared a 77-run partnership for the first wicket with Bairstow, said, “Nabi may also get a chance in the upcoming matches.” Leg-spinner Rashid Khan took three wickets for 14 runs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two and T Natarajan and Khalil Ahmed took one wicket each, allowing Sunrisers Hyderabad to hold Delhi Capitals to 147 for seven. Delhi Capitals had a target of 163 runs. Warner praised Rashid who was adjudged Man of the Match.

Warner praises Rashid fiercely

He said, ‘Rashid knows what he has to do, he did a great job for us against Delhi. He knows what to do, he bowled on the stumps, he knew that he had to play a big role against Delhi in the presence of young Abhishek Sharma at the other end. Warner said, “Abhishek bowled his four overs and only his last over took big shots, there was extra pressure on Rashid but he performed brilliantly.”