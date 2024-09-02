A report by comingsoon and also by The InSneider revealed that DCU (Warner) is already in talks for the actor Josh Brolin take on the role of Hal Jordan in the live action series Lanterns which would be available through the MAX streaming service.

It should be noted that Josh Brolin is no stranger to the world of comics, having already played Thanos in the MCU and Cable in the Deadpool 2 film for FOX. This is also not the first time we have seen Green Lantern in a live-action film, as Ryan Reynolds played him in a film that came out in 2011.

It should also be noted that this series should have a police/detective environment in which both Jonathan Stewart and Hal Jordan, two Green Lanterns from Earth who are part of the Justice League, participate.

It is worth noting that we do not know if Josh Brolin He has already accepted the role, which certainly sounds attractive. It remains to be seen whether he has any clause with Marvel Studios so that he does not work with Warner Bros. Pictures and the newly formed DCU headed by James Gunn.

For now, we just have to wait for some kind of official announcement confirming this news, which many fans would welcome with open arms.

Josh Brolin would join these creatives in the Lanterns series

In case that Josh Brolin becomes the new Hal Jordan, he would join the team of Chris Mundy who is best known for working on True Detective: Night Country and Ozarkas well as Damon Lindelof and Tom King, the latter of whom is writing the script for the Lanterns series.

Both James Gunn and Peter Safran are the ones who are endorsing the aforementioned producers, especially since they are people with enough experience to give fans a worthwhile series.

“John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a vital part of the unified DCU we launch next summer with Superman.”

Do you think Josh Brolin will do a good job if he takes on the role of Green Lantern?