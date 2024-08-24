It seems that James Gunn confirmed that we could soon see Martian Manhunter in the new DCU thanks to clues and references on social media.

We know this because after a fan posted a list of moments from the comics that he would like to see recreated in the new DCU, which mentioned J’onn J’onnz, aka Martian Manhunter’s, obsession with the fictional cookies known as “Chocos,” James replied with an image of the cookies in real life, from a film set.

“Oh my god, the DCU is full of fun stories, I can’t wait to see some of these moments (and thousands of others like them) on the big and small screen. Thanks for the fun thread, @captain_mohando” James Gunn commented on Threads alongside the image of the “Chocos.”

Several new projects are coming down the pipeline from the new DCU, such as season 2 of Peacemaker and the series of Creature Commandos; However, it seems that there are still quite a few projects that we don’t know about and James Gunn already has planned, which could start to be linked from Superman: Legacy.

Who is James Gunn, the director of the DCU?

The director of DC Studios and the new cinematic universe that is being developed based on these superheroes is none other than James Gunn.

James is the creator of the trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxyfrom the reboot of “The “Suicide Squad” or the acclaimed ““Peacemaker”Gunn was appointed CEO of DC Studios for the impeccable quality of these series and films; and the positive reception they received from fans.

Currently, she is not disappointing us, as through her social networks she usually gives clues and gives those most excited about these new projects something to talk about.

