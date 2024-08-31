In recent weeks there were many rumors that Warner was developing a video game based on the universe of The Batmanthe film directed by Matt Reeves released in 2022; which according to this would be transformed into a video game that would have had the Penguin as the protagonist.

James Gunn, director of the DCU; confirmed through his social networks that none of these speculations about the video game The Batman have a minimum of truth and are pure rumors.

“Unfortunately there is no truth in this.“James Gunn said, which makes us think he would love for it to happen but it won’t. Ultimately he is the director of the large-scale project and he knows it’s the right thing for his cinematic universe.

This statement completely closes any chance of this game coming to light, since definitively confirms that this video game never existed nor will it exist in the future.

The Batman II: Release date

The sequel is expected to The Batman is not due to be released until October 2, 2026, provided everything goes well and there are no further delays. The film will once again be directed by Matt Reeves.

The film is set to begin shooting in 2025 and everyone on the production team is very excited because, according to them, what they are creating is “pretty tremendous.”

“It will be shot next year. We are preparing for it and I have to say that the bar could not be higher. I am excited about the film.” said Mattson Tomlin, the co-writer of The Batman.

Tell us, how excited are you for The Batman II?