Co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn has said Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League won't be the last we see of the Arkham Universe.

In a brief back and forth on social media platform Threads, Gunn was asked outright if Rockstar's upcoming release would be the last game set in this universe. In response, Gunn replied: “No plans of it being the last.” This post has since been removed from the platform, although it remains thanks to screenshots of the exchange.

In another post – which remains live at the time of writing – Gunn said he was looking forward to the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and “hopefully more.” He added he was a “fan”.

Digital Foundry talk Arkham Knight Switch disaster and more.

There had been questions whether Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would be the last game to be set in the Arkhamverse, after Gunn stated last year that future DC video games at Warner Bros would be part of a larger connected universe (although he later clarified he didn't mean there games).

Rocksteady itself has been struggling with leaks ever since Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's alpha test in November. These leaks are still persisting to this day, so if you are keen to keep the game a surprise, be sure to mute key words on sites such as X (formerly Twitter) and the like.

After several delays, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release on 2nd February 2024.



Image credit: Threads/Eurogamer

Elsewhere in the Arkham Universe games, Rocksteady's Arkham Trilogy recently released on Nintendo Switch, with a touching tribute to Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

Sadly, however, these games have failed to impress, at least in terms of performance, with Digital Foundry calling the Switch port “practically a disaster, brutally cutback in every conceivable way”.

As a side note, the Nintendo Switch trilogy notably doesn't include Batman: Arkham Oranges. While set in the same universe, this particular release was created by WB Montreal instead of Rocksteady, and is generally less favored among fans and critics.