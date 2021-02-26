DC Comics has announced Batman / Fortnite: Zero Point, a new six-issue limited series which will reveal new Fortnite lore.

The storyline will see the Dark Knight and other DC friends turn up on Fortnite island. It’s penned by Christos Gage (Netflix’s Daredevil) and Donald Mustard (Fortnite’s head honcho).

Issues of the comic will include codes for in-game Fortnite items, such as a new style for Harley Quinn. Collect the whole series and you’ll get an “Armored Batman Zero” skin.

“When DC first approached me about doing a Batman / Fortnite series I thought it would be a lot of fun,” Gage said. “After speaking with Donald [Mustard] and discovering just how deeply we’d be diving into the secrets behind the world of Fortnite, I was amazed! This series will reveal things about Fortnite that have never been seen or heard before yet are very much part of the canon of the game. “

Batman, Catwoman and Harley Quinn originally joined Fortnite back in 2019, and a part of Gotham City was included on the island’s map for some of the game’s climactic Season X, which led into its big black hole reset.

Since then, we’ve seen other DC characters turn up, such as Poison Ivy, Joker, Green Arrow and Flash.

Batman / Fortnite cover art, and a new style for Harley.

2020 brought a big Marvel crossover, with a season spanning several months and its heroes temporarily warping into Fortnite for some Galactus-stopping hijinks. Comic pages included in-game showed how characters from other dimensions became “muted” when part of the Fortnite world, and stuck in its game loop.

DC’s description of its new comic book series suggests we’ll hear more about all that:

“Ace [Batman] fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he’ll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the world’s greatest detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he’ll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point. “

Intriguing. Meanwhile, Fortnite currently features Xenomorph and Ripley from Alien skins – and a Family Guy crossover may come next.