New Delhi The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the Corona vaccine in India to treat corona infections and control the infection across the country. Serum Institute’s ‘Kovishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Kovaxin’ have been approved for emergency treatment of Corona Infections across the country.

The vaccine is hundred percent safe: DCGI

However, it has been made clear by the Drug Controller General of India that any vaccine that does not meet the standards of safety will not be approved. DCGI has made it clear that the use of ‘Kovishield’ and ‘Kovaxin’ is 100 percent safe, while some side effects can also be seen.

There may be some side effects

After meeting many standards, Bharat Biotech and NIV Pune together have prepared the covaxine. Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine is being developed in India by Serum Institute of India. The Oxford vaccine is named ‘Covishield’, which has been approved. At the same time, the cocaine is the first indigenous vaccine in the country which has been approved by DCGI. Let’s know about its side effects

Fever According to DCGI, body temperature can suddenly increase after the use of these vaccines. At the same time, a high fever may occur. With this happening, you may also feel shivering and intense pain in the body. In this situation, it would be appropriate to rest after consulting a doctor.

Muscle irritation: The corona vaccine is usually not being launched in the market with any side effects. At present, it is natural to have muscle pain due to any injection. At the same time, due to the introduction of the corona vaccine, complaints of muscle pain and irritation may be revealed. At the same time, there may be two to four problems due to swelling due to irritation. At present, this problem can be relieved with a little rest.

Chills In some people, after the introduction of the corona vaccine, a cold can be revealed. It can also happen due to weather and the fear of getting infected. In such circumstances, you should consult a doctor. Try to keep the body as warm as possible.

Headache Most people have seen that after the introduction of any type of vaccine, their gestures change for some time. The most common irritability in this is. Headache is also one of the most common side effects. Try to keep yourself normal rather than hurrying with a headache that occurs after the Corona vaccine.

