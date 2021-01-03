The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved emergency use of ‘Kovishield’ of Serum Institute in India and ‘Kovaxin’ of Bharat Biotech. At the same time, the World Health Organization has also welcomed the steps taken by India for COVID19 vaccine.

Dr. Poonam Khetarpal Singh, Regional Director of the South-East Asia Region of the World Health Organization has said that they welcome India’s move to approve the emergency use of Kovid-19 vaccine.

World Health Organization welcomes India’s decision giving emergency use authorization to # COVID19 vaccines: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region pic.twitter.com/UPPatGoJuI – ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

According to Dr. Poonam Khetrapal, the use of vaccine will be the most important in reducing the effects of corona infection. He says that with the use of the Corona vaccine, infection can be found at the public level by taking care of people’s health and community participation.

In India, the rate of corona infection has decreased in the last few days, but the new strain of corona virus that has reached India from Britain can prove to be very dangerous. The infected have surfaced. Out of which treatment of 99 lakh 6 thousand 387 corona infected has been successful. At the same time, a total of 1 lakh 49 thousand 218 infected people have died due to corona infection. At present there are more than two lakh 50 thousand corona active cases which are being treated.

