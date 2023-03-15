DCA is the acronym for “eating disorder” and today there are many people who suffer from it, especially among young people. Today is National Lilac Bow Day and let’s look into the subject further, hoping to bring information and awareness. Because it’s precisely these two that are missing, very often, in the minds of people who fail to recognize an eating disorder or who don’t consciously want to recognize it. Thanks to this, unfortunately, there are many people who get to have irreparable damage and immense suffering without being able to go back. Not only in them, but also in those around them.

Having an eating disorder, therefore a DCA, is very often equivalent to having pathologies, whether light or not, and very high risks for both physical and psychological health. Eating disorders are many and the best known are: anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, obesity, EDNOS (Eating Disorders Not Otherwise Specified) and many others; another example could be wrong eating behavior precisely due to the lack of information relating to one’s diet or even just the food we offer at the table.

Of course this is just an informational article; consult a competent and specialized doctor for any question or further information. In this way you can help yourself or even those around you and you love.

DCA: meet eating disorders

The best known of all is anorexia; this disturbance is equivalent to not taking any type of food; in the person It’s just a mental process, as with most disorders, which causes the person to feel disgust, fear or similar emotions towards any type of dish. Even just refusal to hire it is inserted among the many causes; the counterpart, on the other hand, is bulimia and it is the second best known disorder. In this case, the person affected by DCA takes a normal amount of food and then rejects it in every possible way. The throat is often stimulated in order to trigger vomiting.

Let’s move on to the third DCA: binge eating; this eating disorder is among the least known in circulation and afflicts all those people who take in an enormous amount of food without realizing it. Although it would be better to say that, in reality, the person becomes aware of having ingested too much food, falls into a state of profound sadness and to compensate for this emptiness induced by the emotion resumes eating. This DCA often goes hand in hand with obesity.

Such a nuisance takes away the reasoning ability to the person and cannot control the amount of food he ingests; in his mind, the amount ingested will always be small and he will expand his stomach more and more to continue to satiate himself. All these DCAs are expanded during the pandemic phase and since 2020, in fact, cases have increased significantly among those who have fallen into eating behavior disorder and those who, unfortunately, have had a bad relapse.

DCA: what are the symptoms to watch out for?

“Sometimes the parents of the kids say that maybe it will go away on its own, but it doesn’t, on the contrary: the real risk is that it will get worse. This disease needs an integrated approach that attacks it both mentally and physically. So psychological support is not enough, just as a nutritional path does not work alone” declares the psychiatrist Laura Dalla Ragioneaddressing the topic in his book “Social Hunger”.

There are many factors to keep an eye on and all of them could be misleading. This is precisely why it is important to contact the national toll-free number “SOS eating disorders” 800.180.969 in order to have the best possible help, thanks to specialized operators. Weight loss is a clear wake-up call, just like binge eating, missed periods, body image distortion, isolation, personality changes, moodiness constant even during the progress of the meals.

The under 14 appear to be 30% of the patients affected by DCA, while those who arrive up to 17 years appear to be 20%. Adolescents, therefore, appear to be at high risk of running into one or multiple EDs; in general, however, the eating disorder affects women more. In fact they turn out to be at least 95.9% compared to 4.1% of men. There National Lilac Bow Day was created back in 2012 precisely because of a DCA who took the life of Giulia: a 17-year-old girl suffering from bulimia. The father, Stefano Tavillacontinues its fight every year to raise public awareness and thus save as many lives as possible.

DCA: how is it treated?

There isn’t just one type of method that goes to cure an eating disorder; once the path has started, the most suitable one for the person will be chosen, based on symptoms, pathologies and many other factors. Often, the person affected by DCA is treated through outpatient treatment, obviously under specialized medical care. In other cases, however, un semi-residential treatment turns out to be the most appropriate e residential treatment takes place only in 30% of cases.

In this case, the person focuses on their well-being in a dedicated facility for three to five months and is followed up regularly with a specially made program. The team in charge is usually composed of: psychologists, nutritionists, nurses, educators and physiotherapists. There is also no shortage of extra appointments with philosophers or other prominent figures to let people enter their depths, exploring every side of their unconscious.

Many structures are private, it is true, but there are also public ones even if not in all regions of Italy; in Umbria, for example, there is a large number of public structures capable of providing cutting-edge services, meeting every need. In this article, however, rwe thank the 126 structures present on the national territory who, on a daily basis, help those who fight against DCA.