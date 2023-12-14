DCA Agreement | The Left Alliance's Saramo hopes for a careful handling of the defense agreement: “We give up part of our sovereignty”

Jussi Saramo, chairman of the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance, hopes that the agreement will be carefully reviewed in parliament.

The Left Alliance chairman of the parliamentary group and member of the foreign affairs committee Jussi Saramo hope it wasn't announced on Thursday Defense agreement between the United States and Finland (DCA) don't be a “shout-out”.

According to him, the contract must be reviewed with lawyers. According to him, it is necessary to find out, for example, in what kind of situation Finland would be able to return the power of judgment to itself, if US soldiers commit crimes in Finland.

With the agreement, Finland basically waives jurisdiction in cases where both countries would have jurisdiction.

However, Finland can request the restoration of jurisdiction for acts that are of special importance to Finland. These actions are not defined in the contract.

NUCLEAR in Saramo's opinion, the agreement should have included a clause similar to the Norwegian agreement, which separately limits nuclear weapons also with regard to possible interim storage.

There is no such separate entry in the agreement announced on Thursday, just as it is not in the Swedish agreement either.

However, the Finnish agreement refers to respecting Finnish legislation and international obligations.

The Nuclear Energy Act is currently in force in Finland, according to which the import of nuclear explosives is prohibited.

“However, this is specifically about us giving up part of our sovereignty for some areas. [–] It is known that there are parties in the parliament who are ready to take nuclear weapons to Finland.”

As long as the Nuclear Energy Act is not changed in this regard, the agreement will not change anything, according to Saramo.

Government justified the agreement by strengthening Finland's security and defense capability. It is a framework agreement that enables the seamless operation of US soldiers in Finland. Among other things, they do not need a passport or visa when entering the country, and military areas from Finland are handed over to them.

“The fact that you don't have to agree on things separately makes it easier to agree on things in peacetime, but above all it can be vital in a crisis”, the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) said on Thursday.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) says that, along with NATO membership, the agreement forms such a strong “preemptive hold” that no one dares to pressure or destabilize Finland.

“If, for example, a neighbor [––] knowing that we have such plans ready, pre-storage and others, it's pretty hard to even try to go to Finland”, said Häkkänen

Left Alliance is practically the only party that has viewed the DCA agreement with suspicion. Chairman of the Left Alliance, presidential candidate Lee Andersson also stood out In HS's election machinewhen the candidates were asked about their attitude towards closer relations with the United States.

According to Saramo, the parliamentary group of the left-wing coalition has so far not had time to discuss the DCA agreement, and thus has not yet formed a unified position on it.

“We want this to be properly reviewed in parliament before we form our position,” says Saramo.

Agreement states that Finland will open 15 military areas for the use of the United States. Regarding them, according to Saramo, it is essential to talk about what is done within them instead of the quantity.

“It is absolutely essential that we know what is happening in Finland and that nothing harmful to us is happening here,” he says.

“It must be an agreement that increases security, not decreases it, so that no more tensions are brought to our region.”

According to Saramo, one should not be naive or blue-eyed when it comes to the agreement, even though it is about cooperation.

“I hope and appeal to other groups as well, that this is not a hyped thing.”

