DCA Agreement | The defense cooperation agreement between Finland and the United States gets the wooden signs in Washington

The next step is the processing and ratification of the agreement in parliament.

Finland and the defense cooperation between the United States takes a leap forward today when an agreement governing the cooperation is signed in Washington. The Minister of Defense is the signatory on behalf of Finland Antti Häkkänen (kok), Secretary of State for the United States Antony Blinken.

Also the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) is visiting Washington today. He meets Blinken separately to discuss, among other things, supporting Ukraine.

The Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) complements Finland's NATO membership and defines the conditions for cooperation between Finland and the United States also in crisis situations. The United States has concluded similar agreements with more than 20 countries. Sweden, which is still waiting for its NATO membership to come into effect, signed an agreement with the United States in early December.

With the agreement, Finland opens up 15 military areas for possible use by the United States.

The government presented the agreement's approval on Thursday. It is scheduled to be submitted to parliament for ratification in the spring and winter.