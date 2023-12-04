DCA Agreement | Sweden and the United States are scheduled to sign a defense cooperation agreement today

The DCA agreement deals with, among other things, issues related to the entry of troops and advance storage of material.

Swedish and the United States is scheduled to sign the Defense Cooperation Agreement, or DCA, today. This is reported by the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT based on internal sources of the country’s Ministry of Defense.

The ministry tells SVT that the Swedish Minister of Defense is visiting the United States this week Paul Jonson to sign the contract in the afternoon US time.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to sign the agreement for the US.

The DCA agreement deals with, among other things, issues related to the entry of troops and advance storage of material.

The signing of the contract has been reported in Finland before at least Over.