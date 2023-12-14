DCA Agreement | Finns may never find out what will be done under the DCA agreement

The defense cooperation agreement concluded with the United States is a so-called framework agreement. Practical matters will only be agreed upon later, mainly at the official level.

Thursday the published DCA defense cooperation agreement is a significant change in Finnish defense planning. With the agreement, Finland opens up 15 areas for the use of the United States and gives its soldiers fairly unimpeded access to Finland.

However, the practical effects of the agreement cannot be assessed yet, and not necessarily in the future either.

It is a so-called framework agreement, which does not directly agree on what kind of troops, materials or structures would be arriving in any area and when.

Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen (cok) at a press conference on the DCA agreement on Thursday.

These matters will be determined on a case-by-case basis after the agreement is approved. This agreement mainly takes place at the official level, because the purpose of the agreement is specifically to facilitate defense cooperation between the countries.

“Now, especially between the defense administrations, the planning of what will happen in practical defense cooperation in the future begins”, the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) described the next steps at a press conference held on Thursday.

According to him, this planning is done in cooperation with the other Nordic countries that have negotiated the DCA agreement.

In practice the vast majority of decisions made under the DCA agreement remain hidden from the public. For example, the Publicity Act enables a large part of issues related to national defense and national security to be kept secret.

The DCA agreement announced on Thursday enables the United States, among other things, to store defense equipment and supplies for a longer period of time and to build permanent structures in 15 different areas.

Minister of Defense Häkkänen commented on the more specific purpose of the areas at Thursday's press conference rather sparingly.

“I'm not going to comment, and we don't evaluate the functional purpose of individual areas directly, or the details related to them,” he stated.

Even in which all of these areas in the United States will have some kind of activity in the future, it is unlikely to become public. Not all facilities or areas may be used, even if the contract allows it.

“They don't begin to be announced somewhere, what has been done to some farms or areas. It will be looked at separately, whether any information about them will be published”, Häkkänen stated about the publicity of the matter.