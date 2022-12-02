It is widely known that this year has been a disaster at Warner Bros. Discovery, given that with the arrival of the company’s new CEO, decisions have reached the point of canceling projects such as series and movies. And while HBO Max is the home of many of its franchises, it appears that they are having deals with Amazon to bring their characters to Prime Video. Here’s what Channing Dungey, CEO of Warner Bros. TV, had to say: HBO Max will actually be our first stop, but we’re already in the process of closing a big deal with Amazon that will include some of our DC-branded content on animation. This could include the addition of Batman: The Caped Crusader, a project that was discarded that would now see its home on Amazon. To this could be added more DC franchises like Superman, Wonder Woman, Justice League, or even some unknown characters from the brand. Although, for now nothing so specific is mentioned. It’s worth mentioning, now with James Gunn leading the way in DC movies, the evolution is likely to grow steadily. Enough to rival neck-and-neck with his main rival, Marvel. Via: The Verge Editor’s note: These types of collaborations are commonplace these days. Hopefully the discarded series can be saved so that the work of the artists behind them does not remain in limbo. The post DC would have agreements with Amazon to add some series to Prime Video first appeared on Atomix.

