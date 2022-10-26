It has been 11 years since the last time a Green Lantern It had a live action adaptation. However, a couple of years ago it was confirmed that a series focused on the characters of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott was already in development. Now, in a movement that will sound like a surprise, this production has changed radically, since not only now we will see a focus on the character of John Stewartbut this project has been completely restarted.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, following the departure of DC Films president Walter Hamada, the Green Lantern series also lost its lead writer, who already had eight scripts ready focusing on Guy Gardner and Alan Scott. This is not everything, since the focus of this series has also changedand now John Stewart will be the protagonist of this production, something that fans have been waiting for years.

With this, it has been confirmed that multiple producers have left the project, with Greg Berlanti, responsible for the Arrowverse, still attached to this project as executive producer. Similarly, the budget of the series will no longer be $ 120 million dollars as expected and, although the specific amount has not been revealed, the number will be lower.

For its part, the eight original scripts will be used as a way to save between $2 and $2.5 million in taxes, so this work will never see the light of day. Thus, the Green Lantern series does not have a director, writer, lead actor, and only Berlanti talks within this project.

Editor’s note:

Although this may sound like a series of bad news, barring the involvement of John Stewart, these changes could well benefit the production. While the smaller budget does sound disappointing, bringing in a new team would be perfect for introducing the beloved Green Lantern to the DCEU.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter