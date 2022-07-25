The battle between Warner and the fandom to release the Snyder cut of “Justice League” revived hopes to see the snyderverse as the vision of the DC Extended Universe. However, the reality is different.

During the last edition of Comic Con, Jim Lee, creative director and publisher of DC Comics, confirmed that Warner has no plans to continue with the director’s vision. Zack Snyder.

“I work on the projects that are currently in development. I think the Snyder Cut was Zack’s vision come true and it was a really satisfying, well-told story, but there are no plans to work on that material,” he clarified.

“I was happy to help contribute to the launch of other things, and it was fun to see those things come out because I did it years ago. In fact, I thought they had deleted it, but they had saved it, ”he limited about it.

DC Extended Universe productions are produced by DC Films and distributed by Warner Bros. Photo: DC

What movies did Zack Snyder direct for DC?

“The Justice League” (2021)

“Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016)

“The man of steel” (2013).

As for the rest of the films belonging to the DCEU, they do have reference to those made by Zack Snyder. However, Warner has insisted that they be independent stories as much as possible and will probably restart its cinematographic universe with the movie “The Flash”.