The 11th match of IPL is being played today between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi won the toss and decided to field first. In the Delhi team today, veteran Ishant Sharma is coming back after recovering from injury.Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hatmeyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Enrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Johnny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, T. Natarajan

Delhi Capitals (DC), topping the points table after winning 2 consecutive matches, are scheduled to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today. While Delhi would like to put on a hat-trick of victories today, Sunrisers are in danger of a third consecutive defeat.