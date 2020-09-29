Abdul Samad, the batsman who played for Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket, made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was given the cap by David Warner, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and decided to field first. There was a change in the Delhi team and Ishant Sharma was included in Playing-XI instead of Avesh Khan. At the same time, 2 changes were made in the Hyderabad team and Kane Williamson was replaced by Mohammad Nabi while Abdul Samad replaced Riddhiman Saha.

Samad is the fourth cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL. Manzoor Dar, Rasikh Salam and Parvez Rasool are the other three cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir who have been part of the Indian Premier League. While Salaam got a chance to play from Mumbai Indians team, Rasool was a part of Pune Warriors franchise. Dar was bought by Kings XI Punjab but could not play any match.

Samad has played 10 matches in his first class career so far and has scored a total of 592 runs with a strike rate of over 112. He has also played 11 T20 matches and scored a total of 240 runs with the help of 1 half-century. He also has 4 wickets in first class cricket. He also does leg spin bowling.

Playing-xi

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (c), Johnny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Enrique Nortje