In the 11th match of IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. In this match, Hyderabad has included 18-year-old young batsman Abdul Samad in the team. Explosive batsman Abdul Samad is the fourth cricketer to participate in the IPL from Jammu and Kashmir. Abdul Samad has shown his strength in the very first match. Samad, who came out to bat at number five, got a chance to play only 7 balls. He scored an unbeaten 12 with the help of a six and a four. In the IPL auction, he was bought by Hyderabad at a base price of 20 lakh rupees.

Fourth cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir

Manzoor Dar, Rasikh Salam and Parvez Rasool are the other three cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir who have been part of the Indian Premier League. While Salaam got a chance to play in Mumbai Indians, Parvez Rasool was the regular player of Pune Warriors India. Although Manjur Dar, who was part of the Kings XI Punjab team, did not get a chance to play a single match. This time, the only player from Jammu and Kashmir in the IPL was Abdul Samad.

Explosive batting in first class cricket

Samad, who made his debut in first-class cricket in the year 2019, is known for batting explosively. Right-handed batsman Samad has scored 592 runs in 10 first class matches at a strike rate of 112. He has scored two centuries and three half-centuries in the first class. His strike rate in List A matches is 125. He has added 237 runs in 8 matches thanks to three half-centuries. At the same time, this young player has added 240 runs in 11 T-10 matches with a strike rate of 137. Apart from batting, Abdul Samad bowls part time leg spin.

