Delhi Capitals stunned Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in the 23rd match of IPL-13. With this win, the Delhi team also reached the top in the points table. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 2 wickets for 22 runs in the match, was adjudged Man of the Match.

On Friday at Sharjah ground, Delhi scored 184 for 8 wickets, after which the Royals team led by Steve Smith was reduced to 138 runs in 19.4 overs. In this match, Ravichandran Ashwin also showed amazing and took 2 wickets for 22 runs.

For Delhi, Shimron Hetmyer contributed 45 and Marcus Stoynis contributed 39 runs. Apart from him, captain Shreyas Iyer scored 22 and opener Prithvi Shaw scored 19 runs. Chasing the target of 185, the Royals team got the first blow as Jos Buttler (13) scored on the team’s score of 15 but then continued to fall wickets. For Delhi, all-rounder Rahul Teotia contributed 38 and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 34 runs.



Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 2 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs. Apart from him, Pacer Kagiso Rabada took 3 wickets for 35 runs. Marcus Stoynis got 2 and Enrique Nortje, Harshal and Akshar Patel got 1-1 wickets.