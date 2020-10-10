Sharjah: Rajasthan Royals suffered defeat in the IPL match played on Friday in Sharjah. The Rajasthan Royals have lost 4 matches in a row in the Indian Premier League. In the match played with Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals team was reduced to 138 runs in 19.4 overs. While the Delhi Capitals team had set a target of 185 runs to win in front of the Rajasthan team.

After the 46-run defeat to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan captain Steve Smith says that he is very unhappy with his batting. He says that for the last several matches, he is not doing well with his bat. Smith says that he is not doing well in the entire 40 overs in the match. He has to say that his team is doing some good things in pieces but unfortunately we are not able to play according to plan under pressure.

This was the Royals’ fourth consecutive defeat and now sits second from the bottom of the points table. Smith said that he gave 10-15 extra runs after performing well in the first 10 overs. He says that “We have to remain positive, at the moment I am not batting very well. I could have played well today, but the match did not catch us.”

With this, he said, “Ben Stokes’ Quarantine will be completed tomorrow, we will play it the next day.” He has not done any exercise but we will have to talk about it.

This was Delhi’s fifth win in six matches. The bowlers of Delhi Capitals bowled well. Rabada took three, Stoinis and Ashwin took 2–2 wickets. While Akshar Patel, Enrique Norte and Harshal Patel took 1–1 wickets. Joffra Archer took three wickets from Rajasthan while two Delhi batsmen were run out.

