Thrill of delhi innings The Delhi Capitals team set a target of 185 runs in front of the Rajasthan Royals. Batting first after losing the toss, Delhi’s team scored 184 runs losing 8 wickets in the prescribed 20 overs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (5) and Prithvi Shaw (19) could not do well and were dismissed cheaply.

Iyer and Pant run out The Delhi team’s batsmen lacked a bit of coordination. Two of his big batsmen were run out. Shreyas Iyer was run out for 22 by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s direct throw, while Rishabh Pant (5) was run by Manan Vohra’s sharp throw to Rahul Tewatia.

Hatsmire and Stoinis’s batting batting After that Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis took the front and played a key role in helping the team reach 184 runs. For Delhi, Shimron Hitmire scored 45 runs in 24 balls with the help of 5 sixes and a four, while Marcus Stoinis’s bat scored 39 runs with the help of 4 sixes in 30 balls. Harshal Patel and Akshar Patel scored 16 and 17 respectively.

Yashaswi’s shansu fielding The credit for the team from Delhi could not reach 200, a large part of the credit also goes to Yashasvi. The youngster caught a strong catch from Shikhar Dhawan, while Shreyas Iyer was run out on a direct throw.

Archer’s Deadly Bowling Jofra Archer bowled Dhansu for Rajasthan and took 3 wickets for just 24 runs, while Karthik Tyagi, Tye and Rahul Tewatia had one wicket each.

Ashwin hunted butler The Rajasthan team started off chasing a big target on a small field. His opener came in the form of Jos Buttler (13), who was dismissed by Ashwin. Shikhar catches Butler’s brilliant catch. In this way, both of these players were face to face for the first time after the controversy of Mankding and Ashwin was overshadowed.

The pace of runs was slow and the wickets kept falling like this Rajasthan needed a partnership, but wickets kept falling at frequent intervals. Skipper Steve Smith (24 runs off 17 balls) was dismissed for pressure, while Sanju Samson (5), Mahipal Lomror (1), Ty (6), Joffar Archer (2) kept going.

Yashvi’s bold innings Young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 balls, 34 runs, one four, two sixes), who was playing at the other end, looked somewhat positive, but as the pressure increased, he also lost control and was bowled by Stoinis. went.

Rahul Tewatia could not repeat the feat On the same ground, Rahul Tewatia, who scored 5 sixes in the same over against Kings XI Punjab, could not do anything amazing. He had nothing in his hand other than to handle just one end, because no batsman at the other end could support him. Rahul was bowled by Rabada as the 9th wicket. He scored 38 runs in 29 balls with the help of 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Rabada dominated again Kagiso Rabada took the maximum 3 wickets for Delhi. He now has 15 wickets in the tournament. Apart from him Ashwin took 2 wickets for just 22 runs, while Marcus Stoinis took the same number of wickets for 17 runs in two overs.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) flag was once again elevated in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan Royals (RR) also failed to beat him. Delhi scored 184 for 8 in Sharjah. In response, the Rajasthan team lost all wickets and reached 138 runs in 19.4 overs. With this win, Delhi reached the top of the points table with 10 points for 5 wins in 6 matches. Mumbai Indians is second in the points table after Delhi.