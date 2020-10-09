IPL 2020 DC Vs RR: The 23rd match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League is being played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). In this match, Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and decided to bowl first. Delhi team will bat first.

Delhi Capitals are in second place in the points table with four wins from five matches and seven points from a loss and they will have to try to win the match in the first place. At the same time, the 2008 champion Rajasthan is at number seven with four points with two wins and three defeats in five matches.

High scoring matches can be seen once again at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Delhi’s team is in excellent form this season and it will be a big and difficult challenge for Rajasthan to deal with it. Delhi’s team bowling, batting and fielding are performing brilliantly in all three departments. In batting, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, captain Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis are contributing with their bat in every match.

Delhi had won the last match and they have not made any changes in the playing eleven. At the same time, Rajasthan has given Andrew Tye and Varun Aaron a chance in this match. Tom Kurain and Ankit Rajput have to go out for both of them.

Delhi Capital Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Norte

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Karthik Tyagi, Varun Aaron

