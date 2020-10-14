(DC) has decided to bat first in the 30th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning the toss against (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. When the two teams met each other for the first time this season, Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs. Now Rajasthan will try to avenge that defeat. Injured Rishabh Pant is not playing in this match, while Harshal Patel was also excluded from the team. Mumbai player Tushar Deshpande has got a chance in the Delhi team in place of Harshal. He is playing his first match. Let us know that this season Delhi is second in the table with 10 points with five wins and two defeats in seven matches. Former champions Rajasthan are at number seven in the table with six wins from seven matches and four defeats.

Playing xi

DC: Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

RR: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Karthik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat.

Face to face

Total Matches 21

Rajasthan won 11

Delhi won 10

Top Performer: Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer (7 matches, 245 runs), Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson (7 matches, 202 runs)

Boling: Delhi Capitals- Kagiso Rabada (7 matches, 17 wickets), Rajasthan Royals – Jofra Archer (7 matches, 9 wickets)