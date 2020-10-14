DC vs RR IPL 2020: The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be played in IPL today. In this season, both teams have come face to face once before, but that match was won by Delhi. Delhi has played a total of 7 matches so far, in which it has won 5 and lost 2. Rajasthan has played 7 matches so far, winning 3 and losing 4. Delhi is at number two and Rajasthan at number seven in the points table. With the return of Ben Stokes, Rajasthan’s team has been strengthened. However, in the last match, he could contribute only 5 runs.

How will the mood of the pitchThe

The pitch of Dubai International Cricket Stadium is faster than Sharjah and high scoring matches have been seen here recently. The toss win here has been the preferred choice of batting teams before. The pitch is suitable for batsmen and the team playing first will want to give the target above 200 runs to the opposing team, so that its hold on the match remains from the beginning.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carrie, Harshal Patel, Akshar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Andre Norte

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Jose Butler, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Teotia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Karthik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat