DC vs RR IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals will be played against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Although Delhi’s team has an upper hand in this match, Delhi’s morale has been reduced due to the defeat in the previous match. Team opener Rishabh Pant has been out of the match due to injury, in such a situation, Delhi’s tension has increased. On the other hand, Rajasthan team had defeated Hyderabad in the last match, after which the team is freshly elevated. In such a situation, this match can be a tough competition. Meanwhile, Delhi player Alex Carey has told the team how to win.

Alex Carrie said that it is time for the team to start the tournament again. Carrie told Mangwar that the team is upset with the injuries of the players, but is also ready to do well by leaving all these things behind. He said that we have seen injuries in a very short time. I cannot say that the reason for this is not to play cricket in the last six months. Yes, this is disappointing news, but we know that our two best players Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma will encourage us.

He said, this is a good time. We have come half way in the tournament. We have played every team once. The last time we played against Rajasthan, the result was good. This time he has Ben Stokes who will strengthen his team. Carrie said that Rajasthan’s team lineup is good. Like other teams, they also have dangerous players. You know they have Jose Butler, Steve Smith, Stokes, Joffra Archer.

He said that it is fantastic to put a win in your account at the beginning of the tournament. I think now is the time when we settle our team and try to go to the finals by playing better cricket. You want to arrive at the peak in Tournermatte as soon as possible. I think we have seen the glimpses of the best cricket, but we will keep the emphasis on doing the whole 40 overs.