Highlights: Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in IPL-13 match

Delhi scored 161 for 7 wickets in 20 overs thanks to Dhawan and Iyer’s Fifty.

Rajasthan could only manage 148 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs.

Dubai

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 13 runs in the 30th match in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this win, Delhi has 12 points and has again reached the top of the points table, beating Mumbai Indians (MI). In the match, Delhi scored 161 for 7 wickets. In response, Rajasthan’s team could only score 148 runs on 8 wickets. Rahul Tewatia, who won the team by batting Dhansoo in two matches, also could not do wonders and remained unbeaten on 14 runs in 18 balls. Tushar Deshpande and Nortje, who put the last over for Delhi, took two wickets each, while the most stakes for Rajasthan were 41 runs.

Wanted 22 runs in the last over

Rajasthan needed 22 runs in the last over to win and the ball was in the hands of debutant star Tushar Deshpande. This young bowler bowled brilliantly and did not allow Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia to score the required runs. Not only this, Shreyas Gopal (6) was also dismissed on the last ball. In this way, he also took a wicket for just 8 runs in the over and prevented Rahul Tewatia from shining the fortunes of Rajasthan.

IPL: Prithvi bowled on the first ball of the match, then Archer performed Bihu dance

Dhansu wickets fell after the start

Chasing a target of 162 runs, the Rajasthan Royals made a daunting start, but Enrique Nortje bowled the aggressive Jose Butler (22 runs, 9 balls, 3 fours, one six) with a delivery of 155 kmph. His next over was the last ball of the fourth over, R. Ashwin made Delhi’s second success by citing and bowling captain Steven Smith (1). Rajasthan’s score was 40 for two wickets.

Stokes gave strength

After this however, Ben Stokes held the other end and strengthened the team. His and Sanju Samson’s partnership was broken by debut star Tushar Deshpande. He catches Ben Stokes at the hands of Lalit Yadav. Stokes scored 41 runs in 35 balls with the help of 6 fours. Shortly afterwards, Sanju Samson (18 balls, two sixes, 25 runs) was bowled by Akshar Patel. Ryan Parag remained a bit unlucky here and KL were run out by scoring one run.

Read- Dhoni and CSK were criticized for not feeding, Emraan Tahir’s emotional post

Uthappa was out on a crucial occasion

The match was at a turning point when the experienced Robin Uthappa (32) was bowled by Enrique Nortje and turned the match towards Delhi once again. Uthappa hit 3 fours and a six in 27 balls. Joffra Archer (1) was caught by Kagiso Rabada at the hands of Ajinkya Rahane giving Rajasthan the 7th blow. Now, like every time, the fate of the match and Rajasthan depended on Rahut Tewatia. In Death Overs, Delhi spoke so cleverly that Rahul did not get a chance to do amazing and Delhi hit the ground.

Thrill of delhi innings

Earlier, Delhi Capitals scored 161 runs for seven wickets against Rajasthan Royals before batting on half-century innings of Salami batsman Shikhar Dhawan (57) and captain Shreyas Iyer (53) and a 85-run partnership for the third wicket between the two. Raised a challenging score of. Dhawan hit six fours and two sixes in a 33-ball aggressive innings while Iyer hit two sixes and three fours in a 43-ball innings. However, the Rajasthan bowlers made a great comeback in the last over and conceded just 32 runs in the last five overs.

Read- IPL: Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs, the thrill of the match was

Archer sent pavilion to earth on first ball

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals came out to bat and got a big blow in the very first ball of the innings. Joffra Archer’s ball hit the wicket, taking the inner edge of Prithvi Shaw’s bat. Archer got Ajinkya Rahane caught by Robin Uthappa in the third over of the innings. Rahane could score just two runs off nine balls. These initial setbacks, however, had no effect on Delhi opener Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Fifty

He opened his hand in the fourth over of the innings with a six off Karthik Tyagi. He also got good support from captain Shreyer Iyer and the team scored a good 47 runs for two wickets in the power play. Dhawan missed an easy chance to run out by Tevatia in the 10th over. He completed his half-century by taking a single off the last ball of the 11th over. After this, the second ball of the innings was hit by the first ball of the next over from Shreyas Gopal. Dhawan was caught by Karthik Tyagi in an attempt to reverse sweep on the fourth ball of the same over. He scored 57 runs in 33 balls.

Shreyas Iyer’s Dhansu batting again

Iyer took an aggressive stance after his dismissal. Iyer completed the 40-ball half-century in the 15th over of the innings, hitting the fourth and sixth balls of Jaydev Unadkat. Stokes tried brilliantly to catch him on the boundary on this shot but was teased six after a television replay. However, he was caught by Archer in the round of a big shot off Karthik Tyagi in the next over. After that Australian batsmen Marcus Stoinis (18) and Alex Carrie (13) failed to score fast runs in the last over. Archer took three wickets for just 19 runs in four overs. Unadkat scored two successes for 32 runs in three overs. Tyagi and Gopal got one wicket each.