Sharjah: After defeating Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs, Delhi team captain Shreyas Iyer says that he is very happy with this victory. He wants to maintain the rhythm of this victory even further. He says that he first felt that the target of 185 runs could be quite easy for the Rajasthan team, but the best performance of the bowlers gave them this victory.

The Delhi Capitals team has registered a fifth win in their six matches played this season. With this, the team has reached the top in the points table with 10 points. At the same time, the captain of the team says that it will be very important to maintain the rhythm of our victory. He said, “We have to continue our winning attitude continuously. Our thinking should be like this, we should not take anything lightly. ”

Shreyas Iyer says that “I think the mix in our team is really good and we have worked really hard on it. The fellow players have shared their thoughts on their experience of earlier matches. I am happy that We are doing well this time. Iyer says that ‘we cannot take anything lightly, we need to come up with our plans on the field, and executing them well is necessary for victory. ‘

For Delhi, Shimron Hetmyer contributed 45 runs and Marcus Stoinis contributed 39 runs in the match played on Sharjah. With this help, the Delhi team set a target of 185 runs to win in front of Rajasthan. At the same time, Rajasthan did not start well. Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 138 runs in 19.4 overs, and the Delhi team won the match by 46 runs.

