IPL 2020 DC Vs RR: The 23rd match of the 13th season of IPL is being played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). In this match, Delhi has given the target of 185 runs to Rajasthan to win. Delhi Capitals scored 184 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. After losing the toss in this match, Delhi Capitals got off to batting first and started very poorly. Delhi batsman Shikhar Dhawan, 05 runs, Prithvi Shaw, 19 runs, captain Shreyas Iyer 22 runs, Rishabh Pant was dismissed by 5 runs. Although later Marcus Stoinis took over the team and took some good shots while advancing the score, but he was also out for 39 off 30 balls off Rahul Tevatia. His catch was caught by Steve Smith. After Stoinis, Shimron Hetmeyer also played a brilliant innings of 45 runs off 24 balls and carried Delhi’s score forward. During this innings, he hit 1 four and five sixes. Akshar Patel returned to the pavilion after scoring 17 runs off 8 balls. Harshal Patle returned to the pavilion after scoring 16 runs.

In today’s match Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant returned to the pavilion after a runout. Rajasthan bowlers performed brilliantly in today’s match. Jofra Archer 3 and Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Karthik Tyagi took one wicket each.

Delhi Capitals are second in the points table with four wins from five matches and seven points from a loss. On the other hand, Rajasthan is at number seven with four points with two wins and three defeats in five matches.

Delhi Capital Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Norte

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Karthik Tyagi, Varun Aaron