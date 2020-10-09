IPL 2020 DC Vs RR: The 23rd match of the 13th season of IPL was played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). In this match, Delhi defeated Rajasthan by 46 runs. Delhi Capitals scored 184 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs, after batting first. Chasing the target of 185 runs, Rajasthan team was reduced to 138 runs in 19.4 overs.

After this win, Delhi has got 10 points and it has topped the table of 8 teams. This is Delhi’s fifth win in six matches. This is Rajasthan’s fourth defeat in six matches.

Barring Jaiswal and Smith, no Rajasthan batsman could do anything special. Yashasvi Jaiswal 34, Jos Buttler 13, Steve Smith 24, Sanju Samson 05, Mahipal Lomore 01, Andrew Ty 06, Archer 03 returned to the pavilion. Although Rahul Tewatia did try to win the team at the last moment, but he could not succeed. Tewatia was dismissed for 38 runs off 29 balls. During this innings, he hit three fours and 2 sixes.

The bowlers of Delhi Capitals bowled well. Rabada took three, Stoinis and Ashwin took 2–2 wickets. While Akshar Patel, Enrique Norte and Harshal Patel took 1–1 wickets. For Delhi, Shimron Hitmaier scored the highest 45 runs while 39 runs off the bat of Marcus Stoinis. Apart from this, captain Shreyas Iyer contributed 22 runs. Harshal Patel and Akshar Patel scored 16 and 17 respectively. Joffra Archer took three wickets from Rajasthan while two Delhi batsmen were run out.

Delhi Capital Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Norte

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Karthik Tyagi, Varun Aaron

