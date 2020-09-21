The second match of IPL 2020 was very exciting. Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over. For Delhi Capitals, Marcus Stoynis showed his brilliance with both bat and ball. He received the Man of the Match for his outstanding performance. On the other hand, former cricketer Virender Sehwag has raised questions on this award.Sehwag tweeted, “I don’t agree with the decision of the match”. The umpire who gave the short run. That umpire should get the man of the match. It was not a short run. This was the difference between Delhi and Punjab in the match.

Know what is the matter

Actually, Mayank Agarwal took 2 runs off the third ball of the 18th over. One of them was called short by the umpire. Only one run was added to this ball. Due to this, Punjab’s team could score 157 runs in response to 157 runs. If the second run was not declared short, then the Punjab team would have scored 158 runs. Then there is no need to go to the Super over for the match result and the Punjab team would have been the winner.



The second match was a tie, decided by super over

The second match of the 13th season of IPL was very exciting. In Dubai, the tie between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab took place after which Shreyas Iyer’s team won in the Super Over. Delhi Capitals scored 157 for 8 wickets in 20 overs after which Mayank Agarwal (89) played a brilliant innings for Punjab, but the team lost even after coming close to victory.

Delhi got the target of only 3 runs from Punjab in the super over which they won. Chasing the 158-run target from Delhi, the Punjab team’s wickets kept falling at frequent intervals but Mayank remained frozen. Mayank was dismissed on the 5th ball of the last over of the innings. Then 1 run was required on the last ball but Stoinis caught Chris Jordan (5) at the hands of Rabada and made it to the match super over.