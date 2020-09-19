Today on September 19, the 13th season of the league will begin with a match between the two most successful teams in IPL history, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have won this title four times under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, while Chennai Super Kings have won three titles so far under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. After this match, the second match of the tournament, which could not win the title even once, will be between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Both teams are commanded by the young batsman. While Shreyas Iyer took command of the team last time too, KL Rahul is captaining Kings XI Punjab for the first time.

It will be interesting for KL Rahul to see how he handles star players like Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle and Mohammed Shami. Talking about Delhi Capitals, there is an army of young players in the team. The team has talented batsmen like Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant besides the best captain like Iyer. Even experienced bowler like Ravichandran Ashwin is in the team this time. Not only this, coach Ricky Ponting’s maneuvers will also give a new edge to the team. The match between the two teams will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The maximum 24 matches will be played on this ground as compared to other grounds. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match.

When and where are the matches to be played?

The second match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday 20 September.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra.

KXIP Squad 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.