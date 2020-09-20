The second match of the Indian Premier League 2020 season is being played between two teams of North India today. Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab face to face in Dubai. In the match, Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Two young captains

Delhi Capitals is headed by Shreyas Iyer, while KL Rahul is leading Kings XI Punjab for the first time.

Head to head record

Kings XI have won four matches in the last five matches between the two teams. Overall, there have been 24 matches in the IPL between the two teams so far, of which Punjab has won 14 and Delhi have won 10 matches.

Possible XI

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyer Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Kings xi punjab

KL Rahul (Captain / Wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Krishmappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujib-ur-Rehman