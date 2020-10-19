A win in a thrilling match against defending champions Mumbai Indians would have boosted the morale of Kings XI Punjab but now the path of this team which failed to perform consistently then will not be easy. The Punjab team will face the Delhi Capitals leading the points table in their next match of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Punjab made the match excitingKings XI have managed to win the last two matches after losing two very close matches at the start of the season. The team needed just seven runs to win the final two overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore and should have finished the match well before the final ball, while in regular time before the IPL’s first double super over against Mumbai Indians. Only Lokesh Rahul’s team should have won.

What is the concern of Punjab?The bowling of the death overs is a concern for Glenn Maxwell’s poor form and a weak middle-order team that will have to win the remaining five matches to make it to the play-offs. Despite the presence of the tournament’s top two scorer openers Rahul (525) and Mayank Agarwal (393), the team has struggled to win.

Gail benefits RahulAlthough the successful return of Chris Gayle has reduced the pressure on the openers, especially Rahul can now play more openly. Nicholas Pooran has shown what he is capable of but he has not yet played a team-winning innings. The pressure is on Maxwell as a batsman but he is proving to be a useful spinner. However, against Delhi Capitals, the team is expected to continue with Maxwell.

Delhi is full of youthful vigorDelhi’s team has been the most successful team in the current tournament so far and a win in a close match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night would have boosted their morale. Prithvi Shaw will be desperate to play big innings after failing to open an account in some matches, while Shikhar Dhawan has returned to form. Delhi’s team has managed to win seven out of 9 matches.

Delhi all round performanceApart from the ball, Akshar Patel of the Delhi team has proved his utility with the bat as well. In the final over of Ravindra Jadeja’s match against Chennai Super Kings, he scored three sixes to win Delhi. With a good bowling line-up, the Delhi team has shown that they are capable of defending low scores. Playing in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane does not have much time left to make an impact. The previous match between the two teams was drawn in a super over and the Punjab team, more than Delhi, would be hoping that it would not happen again.

Expected Playing – XIKings XI Punjab – KL Rahul (wk / c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshadip Singh Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Alex Carey (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Enrique Nortje, Harshal Patel and Kagiso Rabada.