Sunday proved to be ‘Super Sunday’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as viewers got to watch a match that they will remember for a long time. The match was played between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. This thrilling match ended in a tie. Delhi later started with a win in the tournament, defeating Punjab’s team in the Super Over. While batting first, Delhi scored a challenging score of 157 runs in 20 overs thanks to the brilliant batting of Australia star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. In reply to 158 runs from Delhi, Kings XI Punjab also scored 157 runs on Mayank Aggarwal’s knock of 89 runs. This is how the match was tied. Here Delhi fast bowler Kagiso Rabada bowled brilliantly to win the team. Let’s know what was the thrill of the last over.

Marcus Stoinis creates fourth fastest IPL FIFT for Delhi Capitals

According to the rule in Super Over, both teams were given one over to play. Punjab team came out to bat first in the super over. Captain KL Rahul and Nicholas Puran came out to bat for Punjab. On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada came out to bowl for Delhi. Rahul scored two runs in the first ball of this over. In the second ball, Rabada dismissed KL Rahul. Then in the third ball, dangerous Nicholas Pooran was also run by Rabada. In this way, the team of Delhi got the target of just 3 runs in the super over.

Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer came out to bat for Delhi in the Super Over. Mohammad Shami was in front of him in bowling for Punjab. Shami did not give any runs on the first ball of the super over and he threw the second ball wide. In the third ball, Pant won his team with two runs. Thus ended a very exciting match between Punjab and Delhi.

DC won the match in the super over, the captain credited this player with the victory

In this match, Stoinis scored 53 runs from 21 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes in the match, which Delhi managed to score 157 runs for eight wickets by collecting 57 runs in the last three overs. Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 off 32 balls, three sixes) and Rishabh Pant (31 off 29 balls, four fours) added 73 runs for the fourth wicket to lift the team to 13 for three. For Kings XI, Mayank Agarwal (89 off 60 balls, seven fours, four sixes) provided a good view of restraint and aggression and scored his best score in the IPL. With this innings, Kings XI recovered from 55 for five and scored 157 for eight. Kings XI also benefited from Ravichandran Ashwin’s injury after the first over.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in Super Over