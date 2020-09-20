India’s senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets in his first over for Delhi Capitals in an IPL match against Kings XI Punjab but his shoulder was hit on the end of the same over and he had to leave the field.

Ashwin was bowled in the last over of the powerplay. He dismissed Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran but he dived and was injured in an attempt to stop a run from the last ball. Ashwin was painfully upset and walked out of the ground along with Delhi physio Patrick Farhard. He may also be ruled out of the tournament if the shoulder injury is severe. Ashwin played for Kings XI Punjab last season.

R Ashwin injures his shoulder. Diving on his right, R Ashwin injured his left shoulder and left the field immediately. That would have hurt.

Despite the top order faltering in front of a superb bowling led by Mohammed Shami, Delhi Capitals scored a challenging score of 157 for eight in the Indian Premier League against Kings XI Punjab with a blistering batting final over from Marcus Stoinis.

Delhi collected 57 runs in the last three overs.

Delhi managed to score 57 runs in the final three overs with Stoinis contributing significantly. He scored 53 off 21 balls which included seven fours and three sixes. Earlier, captain Shreyas Iyer (39 off 32 balls, three sixes) and Rishabh Pant (31 off 29 balls, four fours) had added 73 runs for the fourth wicket. Shami took four wickets for 15 runs while debutant IPL leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made an impact and took one wicket for 22 runs. Sheldon Cottrell (2 for 24) also bowled an impressive first three overs.

Delhi lost the toss in the first match

Delhi lost the toss and Shami’s fatal bowling and careless batting soon afterwards led him to 13 for three. There was an uneven bounce from the pitch and the Kings XI bowlers took advantage of it. The impact of the preparations made in his village during the days of Shami’s lockdown was clearly visible on his bowling. Luck was not with him in the first over. Shikhar Dhawan’s catch was dropped by wicketkeeper KL Rahul but he managed to run out the left-handed batsman.