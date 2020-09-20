DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals (DC) will start their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Earlier in the match played on Saturday, the team of Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. The Delhi franchise, which did not do well in the first 11 seasons, changed its name from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals in the 12th season and this team was also successful last year. On the other hand, Punjab’s team has always been a team that looks strong on paper before the start of the league, but the players are not able to perform well when the time comes.

Teams of both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have not been able to name the IPL even once. This time both teams will be eyeing the title after performing well. So far 24 matches have been played in IPL between Punjab and Delhi teams, out of which Punjab has won 14 times, while Delhi team has won 10 times. KL Rahul is in the hands of KXIP, while DC is headed by Shreyas Iyer. Delhi has all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Chris Woakes. In the fast bowling department, apart from Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Avesh Khan are there. Ashwin, along with leg-spinner Amit Mishra, can cause trouble for the rest of the teams on slow and low pitches of the UAE.

Punjab has shown confidence in Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan and Ishaan Porel. Kings XI also have Chris Gayle in the top order and he can turn the match alone. Lack of consistency in Gayle’s performance could be a problem for Punjab. If he comes in form, then it can create problems for the opposing team. Much will depend on the opening pair of Gayle and Rahul. Mohammed Shami will lead the pace bowling. Her team will also have Herds Wijolen and Cottrell to accompany them. In the spin attack, Bishnoi, Mujib ur Rehman and Murugan Ashwin are with the team. Let us know that this year the IPL is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronovirus epidemic.

Teams

Kings xi punjab – Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujib ur Rehman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Herds Wijolen, Darshan Nalakande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brarar, Murugan Ashwin, K.K. Gautham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Shelton Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishaan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tejinder Dhillon, Prabhasimran Singh.

Possible playing XI of Punjab

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul (captain), Manayak Aggarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Mandeep Singh, K Gautam, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell.

Delhi capitals – Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichane, Tushar Deshpande.

Possible playing XI of Delhi

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimran Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul / Daniel Samms, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada.