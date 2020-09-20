The second match and thrill of the 13th season of IPL .. The tie between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai was followed by a win by Shreyas Iyer’s team in the Super Over. Delhi Capitals scored 157 for 8 wickets in 20 overs after which Mayank Agarwal (89) played a brilliant innings for Punjab, but the team lost even after coming close to victory.

Delhi got the target of only 3 runs from Punjab in the super over which they won. Chasing the 158-run target from Delhi, the Punjab team’s wickets kept falling at frequent intervals but Mayank remained frozen. Mayank was dismissed on the 5th ball of the last over of the innings. Then 1 run was required on the last ball but Stoinis caught Chris Jordan (5) at the hands of Rabada and made it to the match super over.

Super over- Kings XI Punjab

First ball – Lokesh Rahul runs 2 runs off Kagiso Rabada’s ball

Second ball – Rabada catches Rahul in the hands of Akshar

Third ball – Rabada bowled Nicholas Puran, could not even open the account, Delhi needed only 3 runs to win

Super Over- Delhi Capitals

First ball – Rishabh Pant could not score any runs off paceman Shami.

Second Ball – Wide

Third ball- Pant runs 2 runs and the match Delhi won

Mayank Agarwal gave strength

Punjab team was strengthened by opener Mayank Agarwal. Even though the wickets of the team kept falling at one end, Mayank remained frozen. He became the victim of Marcus Stoinis on the 5th ball of the last over of the innings. He was caught by Shimron Hetmyer. Mayank hit 7 fours and 4 sixes in his innings of 60 balls.



Poor start of punjab

Punjab captain and opener Lokesh Rahul scored 21 runs. He was bowled by Mohit Sharma on the third ball of the 5th over of the innings. Rahul hit 2 fours and 1 six off 19 balls. In the sixth over of the innings, Ravichandran Ashwin showed 2 batsmen Karun Nair (1) and Nicholas Pooran (0) to pavilion. However, he himself went out of the field due to injury. Glenn Maxwell (1) was dismissed by Rabada and Sarfaraz Khan (12) was picked up by Akshar Patel, after which the team’s score was reduced to 55 for 5 in 10 overs.

Iyer and Pant added 73 runs

Delhi had lost three wickets for just 13 runs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (0), Prithvi Shaw (5) and Shimron Hetmyer (7) returned cheaply to the pavilion. Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer took the lead after three wickets fell and both shared a 73-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, both were dismissed within two runs. Ravi Bishnoi bowled Rishabh Pant, who attempted a big shot. Pant scored 31 runs off 29 balls with the help of 4 fours. Shami catches Iyer in the hands of Jordan. The captain scored 39 runs off 32 balls with the help of 3 sixes.

Stonis storm

Marcus Stoynis made a fifty in just 20 balls while batting stormy. He hit 7 fours and 3 sixes during this period. He was run out after hitting 5 boundaries (3 fours and 2 sixes) on the final ball of the last over of the innings. He scored 53 runs in 21 balls.

The name of Stonis added to the record book

50 runs in 20 balls, now the third fastest half-century for the Delhi team. Stoynis equaled Virender Sehwag, a former cricketer who played a similar innings against the Rajasthan Royals in 2012. Top 2 are – Chris Morris’s 17-ball Pachasa in 2016 and Rishabh Pant’s 18-ball fifty in 2019 against Mumbai Indians.

Delhi fell 5 wickets for 87 runs

Delhi team’s 5 wickets fell to 87 runs. After this, Akshar Patel (6) was hunted by Sheldon Cottrell and he was caught by Lokesh Rahul behind the wicket. Then Ravichandran Ashwin (4) also sent the pavilion and the team’s 7th wicket fell at 127.

Shami’s flare, 3 wickets in shock

Shami was the most economical for Punjab, taking three wickets for 15 runs in four overs. Bishnoi took one wicket for 22 runs in four overs. Playing his first match, Cottrell took two wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs.