Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said after winning the match against Kings XI Punjab in a fluctuating match up to the Super Over, saying that his team does not come under pressure under such circumstances and is used to such matches. Iyer said that it was difficult to see such ups and downs in the match but our team is used to it. Even in the last season, we faced such situations. The heroes of Delhi Capitals victory were Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada. Rabada conceded just two runs in the super over and took two wickets. Iyer also said that the team will have to practice taking catches.

Iyer said that Rabada match-winning player and the way Stoinis batted changed the match. It was difficult to take a catch due to light falling on the eyes but this is not an excuse. We have to improve this department. Delhi scored 157 for eight with the help of Man of the Match Stoinis half-century. After this, Stoinis also handled the bowling well when Ravichandran Ashwin was injured and took two wickets off the last two balls and pulled the match to the super over. Ashwin managed only one over in which he took two wickets. He then left the field after being injured but Iyer hinted that he could play in the next match.

He said that Ashwin said that he will be fit till the next match but finally the physio has to decide. Akshar Patel bowled brilliantly in the middle overs after his injury. Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul strongly praised Mayank Agarwal but also said that his team made some mistakes. Rahul said that this was our first match and we learned a lot from it.

He (Mayank) played an incredible innings and took the match so close. He is doing well in Test matches and bringing the match so close will boost the team’s confidence. He said that whatever the result, being the captain, I take responsibility for it. We stick to our strategy but we also made some mistakes. We remained positive even when the score was 55 for five wickets.

