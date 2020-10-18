Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in the match played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in IPL-13 on Saturday. Batting first, Chennai had scored 179 runs losing four wickets in 20 overs. Delhi achieved this target by losing the first five wickets a ball. The match looked to be in Chennai’s favor with Dhoni captained till the last over, but Akshar Patel snatched the victory from CSK’s jaw, hitting 21 runs off just 5 balls. If seen, all this happened in just 4 balls, which Akshar Patel played in the last over.

Akshar Patel six rained in the last over

Delhi needed 17 runs in the last over and Ravindra Jadeja had the ball. The first ball was wide, while Dhawan took a single on the first legal ball. After this, Akshar Patel brought a storm. He hit a six off slog sweeps on the second ball, while sending the third ball for 6 runs at long off. After scoring two runs on the fourth ball, Akshar Patel gave Delhi the victory in a domineering manner by hitting a six on the 5th ball.

The thrill of the match was like this

It is noteworthy that Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 101 off 58 balls. This is Dhawan’s first century in the IPL. In his innings, he hit 14 fours and a six. Faf du Plessis scored a half-century for Chennai and in the end Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja played fine innings.

Du Plessis hit six fours, two sixes off 47 balls in his innings of 58 runs. Apart from him, Ambati Rayudu smashed an unbeaten 45 off 25 balls. Jadeja remained unbeaten after scoring 33 runs off 13 balls. Enrique Nortje took two wickets for Delhi.

