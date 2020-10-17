DC vs CSK LIVE Score Updates: In the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the second match today. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had fielded three spinners against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His move was also successful and the team won.

Dhoni is a different captain on slower pitches. They know what to do on these pitches. The tournament has now moved to the same point where most of the slow pitches are being seen. In such a situation, Chennai can dominate the other teams as well. He has four great spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir. Tahir has not played yet. At the same time, Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson also prove extremely dangerous on such pitches.

Initially it was easy to score on Sharjah’s pitch but now this pitch has slowed down which is a boon for Chennai. At least this has been seen in the last few matches. For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and the rest of the batsmen will have to see how they deal with this situation. Captain Shreyer Iyer was injured in the last match. Dhawan took the captaincy in his place. After the match, Dhawan said that Iyer’s injury will be known later.

So far, however, the situation is not clear and if Iyer is out, it will be a big loss for Delhi. The team is already struggling with the injuries of Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Amit and Ishant are out of the IPL. The situation is not clear on Pant either. In this situation, the responsibility of Dhawan, Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carrie, Shimran Hetmyer increases.

Delhi also has Ravichandran Ashwin and Akshar Patel to take advantage of the slow pitches. At the same time, in the fast bowling, the pair of Cagiso Rabada and Enrique Norkhia performed well. Tushar Deshpande made his debut against Rajasthan Royals in the last match and was successful in doing well. There is hardly any change here. If there is a concern for Delhi, then Iyer’s injury and his replacement.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichane, Enrique Norkhia, Tushar Deshpande.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane / Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey / Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin, Enrique Nartje and Tushar Deshpande / Harshal Patel.

CSK: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadishan, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Gaikwad, R.K. Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings- Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav / Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma.