On Saturday, the first match was played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, while the second match is between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The Chennai Super Kings campaign is back on track with the skilful captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni but it is not easy for him to overcome the tough challenge from Delhi Capitals. In the match, Chennai captain Dhoni won the toss against Delhi, decided to bat. The Chennai team has included Kedar Jadhav in the last 11 in place of Piyush Chawla while Delhi have not made any changes.

scorecard

The battle between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, see ball by ball live commentary of the match150 runs in 18.2 overs.

CSK’s 150 runs were completed on the second ball of the 19th over. Jadeja took the team to this score with a single off Rabada.

Northje dismissed Dhoni

Nortz, the fastest bowler in IPL history, dodged MS Dhoni with a slow ball. The ball took the edge of his bat and caught in the gloves of Alex Carrie. He scored 3 runs. The wicket fell on the third ball of the 17th over. 129/4

Rabada dismissed du Plessis

On the fourth ball of the 15th over, Kagiso Rabada sent the pavilion to Faf du Plessis, caught by Shikhar Dhawan. He scored 58 runs in 47 balls with the help of 6 fours and two sixes. Score- 109/3 This was Rabada’s 50th wicket of IPL career.

CSK’s century completes with Ambati Rayudu’s six in 13.3 overs

R. on the third ball of the 14th over. Ambati Rayudu was given a six by Ashwin and took the team beyond 100 runs.

Northje bowled Shane Watson

On the very next ball, Nortje bowled cleanly to Shane Watson. He scored 36 runs in 28 balls with the help of 6 fours. Score 87-2

Fifi of Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis completed the half-century in 39 balls with a single off Norte off the third ball of the 11th over. DC also took DRS for LBW on this ball, but in the replay the ball appeared to hit the bat.

Ashwin falls for 15 runs in the 10th over.

0 4 1 4 2 4

R.R. came for the 10th over of the innings. Ashwin was hit by a boundary by Faf du Plessis, while Watson had two fours off the bat. Total 15 runs from the over.

Fifty in 8.2 overs

On the second ball of the 9th over, Shane Watson hit Akshar Patel. With this, CSK’s 50 runs were completed.

Chennai 29/1 after 5 overs.

Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson took over CSK under pressure after the first wicket fell quickly. Fart du Plessis, who came to the 5th over, hit two fours and a six and the team’s score is now 29 runs for one wicket.

Chennai innings started, Sam over before already out

Chennai Super Kings innings commenced, with Faf du Plessis and Sam Karan on ground, first over to Tushar Deshpande. On the third ball of the over, Tushar walked Sam Karan. The ball went to the third man with Sam’s bat, where Enrique Nortje took a brilliant catch. Score 0/1

Playing xi

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Karan, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Face to face

Total Matches: 22

DC: 7

CSK: 15

Top performer

Batting: CSK- Faf Duplessis (8 matches, 307 runs), DC- Shreyas Iyer (8 matches, 298 runs)

Boling: CSK- Sam Karan (8 matches, 9 wickets), DC- Kagiso Rabada (8 matches, 18 wickets)