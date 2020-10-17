Delhi Capitals regained the top position in the points table by defeating three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the 34th match of IPL-13. In the match played in Sharjah on Saturday evening, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and batting first scored 179 for 4 in 20 overs after which Delhi Capitals scored the target in 19.5 overs with the help of Shikhar Dhawan (101 *). took.For Delhi, opener Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 101 runs in excellent style and contributed significantly to the win. For Chennai, opener Faf du Plessis scored 58 runs while Ambati Rayudu (45 *) and Ravindra Jadeja (33 *) formed an unbeaten half-century partnership.

See, the scorecard of this match / Ball by boy commentary of the match

Delhi on top again in points table

Delhi, led by young Shreyas Iyer, reached the top of the points table with 14 points with this victory. Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli currently have 12–12 points with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning 6–6 matches.

Dhawan’s century on the last ball of the 19th over completed

Shikhar Dhawan landed at the opening to remain frozen. He single off the final ball of the 19th over, Dhawan completed the first century of his IPL career. On the first ball of the same over, Alex Carey (4) was caught by du Plessis. Dhawan then completed a century with a single off the final ball.

Iyer and Dhawan added 68 runs

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan took the lead after Delhi fell 2 wickets early. The two shared a 68-run partnership for the third wicket. Shreyas Iyer was caught by Dwayne Bravo at du Plessis on a personal score of 23 and broke the partnership. Iyer hit 1 fours and 1 six off 23 balls. Dhawan then added 43 runs for the fourth wicket with Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis also went on to score 24 runs with the help of 1 fours and 2 sixes in 14 balls.

Delhi’s 2 wickets fell for 26 runs

Chasing a target of 180 runs, Delhi’s two wickets fell to 26 runs when Ajinkya Rahane was caught by Deepak Chahar on the first ball of the 5th over by Sam Karan. On the second ball of the innings, Prithvi Shaw (0) was also shown by Chahar towards the pavilion.



Rayudu and Jadeja’s fire breaks

Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja played the Atishi innings for Chennai and with the help of a half-century partnership between the two, Chennai scored 179 for four in 20 overs. After the half-century innings of opener Faf du Plessis (58), Rayudu and Jadeja played brilliantly in the last overs.

Chennai added 57 runs in the last 5 overs.

Three-time champion team Chennai batsmen added 67 runs in the last five overs with Jadeja scoring an unbeaten 33 from 13 balls with four sixes and Rayudu scoring an unbeaten 45 from 25 balls with the help of four sixes and a four. Both shared a 50-run 21-ball partnership.

Sam returned to the third ball of the innings, then Jame Watson and du Plessis

Earlier, Du Plessis shared an 87-run second wicket partnership with Shane Watson (36) and laid a strong foundation for the latter’s batsmen. The decision to bat first after winning the toss for Chennai was mistaken when young fast bowler Tushar Pandey sent Chennai opener Sam Karan to the pavilion without opening the account on the third ball of the opening over. This was followed by Kagiso Rabada’s second over of the innings.

16th Fifty of du Plessis’s IPL career

Watson hit two fours against Deshpande in the third over, while Duplessis opened his hands with sixes in the fifth over against Nortje and then two fours. After this, the Delhi bowlers kept this experienced pair from scoring fast runs. Both of them, however, scored 15 runs in the 10th over of Ashwin’s innings and 14 runs in the 11th over of Deshpande. Duplessis then completed his IPL career’s 16th and 39th half-century of the current season with one run in the 12th over.

Norte broke partnership

On the next ball, Nortje bowled Watson and broke the 87-run partnership between them for the second wicket. Watson scored 36 off 28 balls with the help of six fours. Du Plessis also got a life after Axar Patel when his catch was dropped by Shikhar Dhawan. He, however, could not take advantage of this and in the 15th over, Rabada’s ball, Dhawan made no mistake in catching this difficult catch. He hit six fours and two sixes in a 47-ball innings.

Rabada Key Fastest Victor’s Fifty

Pesar Kagiso Rabada of Delhi also completed his 50 wickets in the IPL. He completed 50 wickets in the 27th match itself. Earlier, this record was in the name of Sunil Narayan, who achieved this feat in 32 matches.

Not only this, Rabada achieved the feat of taking 50 wickets in 616 balls, whereas before him, Mumbai team paceer Lasith Malinga achieved this feat in 749 balls.

Captain Dhoni again failed

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again failed and became the second victim of Nortje after scoring three runs in five balls. Jadeja and Rayudu, however, did not let Dhoni feel the crunch at the crease with big shots in the last over. Both of them scored 16-16 runs in Rabada’s 19th and Norje’s 20th over. Jadeja hit two consecutive sixes in Nourtje’s last over. Nortje took 2 wickets for Delhi while Kagiso Rabada and Tushar Deshpande got 1-1 wickets each. (Input from agency)