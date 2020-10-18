Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that Shikhar Dhawan, who played an unbeaten century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals, lost here on Saturday. Catching his team several times cost him dearly. Dhawan’s 58-ball unbeaten 101-run knock helped Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.Dhoni (Dhoni) said at the award ceremony after the match that Dwayne Bravo had walked out of the ground due to injury, which led to Ravindra Jadeja bowling in the last over.

Dhoni (Dhoni) said, ‘Bravo was not fit’, he went off the field and did not come back again. I had the option of bowling with Jadeja or Karn Sharma. I chose Jadeja. ‘

Dhoni (Dhoni) said, ‘Shikhar Dhawan’s wicket was very important, but we had his catch several times. He continued to bat and during this time his strike rate was also good. The wicket in the second innings was also a bit easier. We but cannot take credit from Dhawan. ‘

Dhoni said the situation became difficult for him due to the ease of the pitch. He said, “The team batting first scored 10 runs less while the team batting later scored 10 runs more.”

Man of the match Dhawan said that for the first time in the 13-year history of the IPL, scoring a century was fantastic. He said, ‘It is very special that I have been playing IPL for 13 years and this is my first century innings. I am very happy I have been batting well since the start of the season but could not convert the score of 20 to 50 runs.

He said, ‘I was mentally positive, and was trying to score runs. I am now more fit than before. I am running fast and feeling awake.

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer said that he knew the team would register a win if Dhawan remained at the crease till the end. He said, ‘I was sitting in the dressing room and was nervous. I knew that if Dhawan stays at the crease till the end, we will win. ‘

He praised Axar Patel, who hit three sixes in the last over. Iyer said, ‘The way Akshar hit three sixes after landing on the field (Axar Patel hit 3 Sixes) was fantastic. When we give the dressing room man of the match, he will get this title.

Akshar made an unbeaten 21 off five balls with the help of three sixes and bowled economically. He conceded just 23 runs in four overs.