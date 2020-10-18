Delhi’s wickets were falling on one side but ‘Gabbar’ Shikhar Dhawan persevered and played a key role in helping the Capitals to a convincing win against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah. Shikhar Dhawan hit the first century of his IPL career and returned unbeaten pavilion. He completed his century off 57 balls, hitting 14 fours and 1 six.Dhawan (101 *) returned unbeaten after facing 58 balls. Delhi’s 2 wickets fell quickly but Dhawan remained frozen at one end. He shared a 68-run partnership for the third wicket with Captain Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas Iyer was caught by Dwayne Bravo at du Plessis on a personal score of 23 and broke the partnership. Iyer hit 1 fours and 1 six off 23 balls.

Dhawan then added 43 runs for the fourth wicket with Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis also went on to score 24 runs with the help of 1 fours and 2 sixes in 14 balls. Dhawan persevered and completed his century with a single off the final ball of the 19th over. On the first ball of the same over, Alex Carey (4) was caught by du Plessis. Dhawan then completed a century with a single off the final ball.



With this win, Delhi team reached the top of the points table with 14 points. Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli currently have 12–12 points with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning 6–6 matches.