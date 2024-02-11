Also Daybreak Gamesthe study of DC Universe Online and Planetside 2, would have been impressed by the layoffs. This was reported by insider @ethangach, who unfortunately did not share further details regarding the incident. For now, nothing is confirmed, but it wouldn't be the first time that Daybreak has fired staff over the course of its history, based on the performance of its titles, practically all of which are live services.

In this case, it seems to have been the DC Universe Online team that was hit the hardest. There were some suspicions last December, when she was there release postponed of the native versions for PS5 and Xbox Series .