James Gunn posted a video to introduce some of the movie and the TV series which will be part of the “first chapter” of the DC Universe that he and Peter Safran were commissioned to create, thus making a complete reboot of the narrative universe created by Zack Snyder.

After making it official that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman, a decision that has sent many fans into a rage, Gunn proceeded to provide a project list which will come to life immediately after the films currently arriving in theaters: Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Flash and Blue Beetle.

Creatures Commandos – animated series

Waller – TV series

Superman Legacy – movie

Lanterns – TV series

The Authority – movie

Paradise Lost – TV series

Batman: The Brave and the Bold – movie

Booster Gold – TV series

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – movie

Swamp Thing – movie

Aside from the new Superman film, which already has a release date set for July 11, 2025, all other projects do not have a launch window for the moment. However, there are already some details, for example we know that the Waller series will see Viola Davis in the role of the protagonist.

Gunn also explained that Batman: The Brave and The Bold will see a mature Bat Man, in the version in which his son Damian takes on the role of Robin, and the film will serve as the starting point for the birth of the Batfamily inspired by the famous saga written by Grant Morrison.

The protagonists of the television series Lanterns will be the Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart, but apparently we will also see other members of the intergalactic body, while Paradise Lost will tell stories set in Themyscira with a similar flavor to Game of Thrones.