This Saturday one more date of Major League Soccer will be played, when they face the D.C. United and the inter miami by Lionel Messi.
The United team comes from winning as a visitor by the slightest difference against FC Dallas, thus reaching 29 points and positioning itself in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
For its part, Inter drew 2-2 in an exciting game against the Columbus Crew, with goals from Campana and Josef Martínez, who at minute 90 gave them the equalizer. In this way, the Miami team reached 17 points, however, it continues in last place in the Conference.
Undoubtedly, an exciting game is expected, where neither team will skimp and from the final whistle they will seek at all costs to make a difference on the scoreboard.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Sports (USA); MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Goalie: Pass
Defenses: D. Pines, S. Birnbaum, D. Williams
Media: Ruan, R. Canouse, L. O’Brien, Pedro Santos
Forwards: K. Fletcher, T. Fountas and Y. Asad
Goalie: Mr Callender
Defenses: N. Allen, S. Kryvtsov, I. Fray, N. Allen
Media: R. Taylor, D. Arroyo, D. Ruíz, B. Cremaschi, N. Stefanelli
Forward: Bell.
D.C. United 1-1 inter miami.
