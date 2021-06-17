?? WOW FROM DC UNITED! ➡️ The team of ?? Hernán Losada crushed Inter Miami 3-0 in the #MLS ⚽ Double by Kamara and one by Paul Arriola ?? Figal, Carranza and Pipa Higuaín headlines in the premises, Federico Higuaín entered pic.twitter.com/b5wAO67wk4 – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 30, 2021

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 3:40 PM GMT + 2 Pablo Falcones | Jun 16, 2021 Miguel A. Sanchez | Jun 14, 2021 Gaston Hirschbrand | Jun 16, 2021

The red-black box will not have three of its forwards, the Peruvian Edison Flores, the curazoleño Nigel Roberha and the Estonian Erik sorga, who will be out for injuries.

Speaking of the Inca attacker, the soccer player starred in a video in which he spoke about his new life as a father of a family, generating various reactions among his followers.

“I am a modern dad! Now there is no need to, that the mother worries about everything, the daughter, and the father only sleeps and works. It wasn’t like that anymore, times have already changed, now he’s the modern dad “, El Orejas expressed from the comity of his house.

One of the great figures of the Inter Miami is the argentinian Gonzalo Higuain, however, he accepted that before arriving at the MLS He thought that the championship was too simple, even that he could smoke a cigarette on the pitch, but now he has confessed to the Italian’s Twitch channel Christian vieri, Bobo tv, that competitiveness has surprised him and therefore compared it with the A series from Italy.

“I thought I would come here and play with a cigarette in my mouth and instead it’s difficult. It is a tough league. I learned that it is similar to Italian soccer. In Spain and England it is easier to do well, while in Italy, if you don’t know the league, you suffer ”El Pipita shared.

It should be noted that one of the casualties for the Miami team is the forward Robbie robinson.

Gonzalo Higuaín thought that the #MLS it would be a simple league. ? pic.twitter.com/IN83mN6phX – Out of Play (@ESPN_FDJ) June 17, 2021

Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Christian Makoun, Ryan Shawcross, Joevin Jones, Jorge Figal; Blaise Matuidi, Gregore; Julián Carranza, Lewis Morgan, Víctor Ulloa; Gonzalo Higuain.

Added to this, three weeks ago the club led by the Argentine Hernan Losada he was dominant against the same opponent.