In the Major League Soccer Day 9 of the 2021 season is about to be played and next Saturday, June 19, it will be held at the Audi Field the duel between DC United and the Inter Miami FC, where he militates Rodolfo Pizarro.
Just last May 29 both teams met in the PNK Stadium, with the Black and Red scoring 0-3 at Herons, with a doublet from the Norwegian Wave kamara and one more target of Paul ArriolaThanks to this, those in Washington added nine units in the Eastern Conference, leaving Miami with eight.
Then we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting between DC United Y Inter Miami:
Gonzalo Higuaín’s confession: “I thought I would come to MLS and play with a cigarette in my mouth”
When? Saturday, June 19
What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:00 p.m. (US Pacific Time) and 8:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Where? Audi Field
TV broadcast: TeleXitos, MY33 and UniMas 69
Streaming Online: https://plus.espn.com/es/, www.dazn.com/es-MX/welcome Y www.nbcsports.com/washington
DC UNITED
The red-black box will not have three of its forwards, the Peruvian Edison Flores, the curazoleño Nigel Roberha and the Estonian Erik sorga, who will be out for injuries.
Speaking of the Inca attacker, the soccer player starred in a video in which he spoke about his new life as a father of a family, generating various reactions among his followers.
“I am a modern dad! Now there is no need to, that the mother worries about everything, the daughter, and the father only sleeps and works. It wasn’t like that anymore, times have already changed, now he’s the modern dad “, El Orejas expressed from the comity of his house.
INTER MIAMI
One of the great figures of the Inter Miami is the argentinian Gonzalo Higuain, however, he accepted that before arriving at the MLS He thought that the championship was too simple, even that he could smoke a cigarette on the pitch, but now he has confessed to the Italian’s Twitch channel Christian vieri, Bobo tv, that competitiveness has surprised him and therefore compared it with the A series from Italy.
“I thought I would come here and play with a cigarette in my mouth and instead it’s difficult. It is a tough league. I learned that it is similar to Italian soccer. In Spain and England it is easier to do well, while in Italy, if you don’t know the league, you suffer ”El Pipita shared.
It should be noted that one of the casualties for the Miami team is the forward Robbie robinson.
DC United (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines, Andy Najar; Júnior Moreno, Russell Canouse, Julian Gressel, Kevin Paredes; Adrien Pérez, Paul Arriola and Ola Kamara.
Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Christian Makoun, Ryan Shawcross, Joevin Jones, Jorge Figal; Blaise Matuidi, Gregore; Julián Carranza, Lewis Morgan, Víctor Ulloa; Gonzalo Higuain.
The English-led ensemble Phil Neville has many problems, mostly on the offensive, while the Black and Red they look better, especially when they are in the Audi Field, with two of his three wins at home.
Added to this, three weeks ago the club led by the Argentine Hernan Losada he was dominant against the same opponent.
Prediction: DC United 3-1 Inter Miami
