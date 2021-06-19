Here is ours review of DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power, the videogame transposition of the animated series DC Super Hero Girls, entirely dedicated to the heroines of the DC universe. The video game is available on Nintendo Switch from the June 4, 2021, developed by TOYBOX Inc. and distributed exclusively by Nintendo.

Pink and teenage hues in defense of Hob’s Bay

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power it’s a Action-RPG all female, whose main goal is to replicate the success of the TV series on consoles. Primarily aimed at a adolescent audience, but suitable for everyone, the video game allows players to impersonate DC superheroines, including Supergirl, Batgirl, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Zatanna, and defeat the threats that disturb the peace of Hob’s Bay.

The girls are living their days as students of Metropolis High School, as long as an army of robot it does not threaten the tranquility of the area, endangering the citizens. The heroines must, therefore, put on their “super” clothes and prepare for face the threat mechanics. At the beginning of the game there is a tutorial which shows the main commands to use in battle. The clashes, however, immediately appear repetitive and boring. To face enemies, as the heroine of your choice, in most cases you just need to press a button quickly, and the avatar will do the rest of the work.

Once the robots are defeated, the owner Lex Luthor will ensure that a similar problem will no longer occur: the robots have been, he says, manipulated by hacker, which tampered with their settings and made them aggressive. The threats to Hob’s Bay are not over, however. The actions after the defeat of the machines, which the players have performed as Supergirl, are confusing and unrelated to each other.

After the first threat, you will find yourself saving some survivors by moving, in a far from fluid way, on the roofs of the city, and then to face a new enemy, the fearsome Giant, as Batgirl. It is easy to understand, after the first few minutes of gameplay, how the goal of the game is to wink at the fans of the TV series, expanding the universe and embracing an audience favorable to the video game. The result is one pale and unexciting copy of television episodes, with a succession of unrelated and apparently meaningless events. Almost all game mechanics meet in the first hour, and this repetitive structure risks making the adventure tedious before reaching the middle of the plot.

Short experience, but rich in outline

The total duration of the plot of DC Super Hero Girl: Teen Power it’s about 6-8 hours, enriched by a side dish of secondary objectives and missions that make the gaming experience more fun and relaxing. The main parts will take place as a superheroine of your choice, who will fight alone or with the help of allies (the player will always control only one character), to face smaller and weaker enemies or bosses with a higher life bar.

It will be possible, in addition to the main story, to perform a series of secondary actions that will extend the duration of the video game. Between one challenge and another there will be mini puzzle to solve, you will be able to explore the city in search of collectibles and to help people in need. It will be possible to dedicate yourself to shopping and buy new clothes for your favorite superheroines, go to the hottest clubs in Hob’s Bay and have fun on your own social network. In fact, the girls will have the possibility of accessing a personal social service, which can be used to post selfies or panoramas (which can be modified as desired with a series of filters), read comments and collect likes.

Players will even be able to choose shops and buildings to build to renovate the bay. The secondary missions are numerous, in proportion to the overall duration of the game, pleasant and well structured but, in most cases, they are ends in themselves. Buying new clothes for our superheroines, for example, will not guarantee a bonus in the fights, but will have a purely aesthetic value.

Empower women!

An indisputable advantage of DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is the choice to put i in the center of the spotlight female characters who, often and unjustly, take a back seat, appearing only as helpers or backs of the male ones. In the DC universe (and not only!) Each superhero has her own story behind her, complex and engaging, and personalities and skills that do not deserve to be underestimated, on a par with male superheroes.

Riding the success of the TV series (in Italy viewable on Netflix), the video game is strongly pink. The girls are the undisputed protagonists, and it is through them that the player will explore the game world and carry on the plot. Not even it graphic style disappoints: in line with the episodes of the cartoon, the heroines have been represented in an accurate and detailed way, in contrast with the surrounding environment and the secondary characters. You have to deal with rough-hewn buildings and inhabitants designed in a minimal way, but overall the style satisfies and achieves the goal: a marriage with the TV series.

The music they are simple but catchy, and perfectly suited to the type of video game, despite all the flaws related to the monotony of the actions. The combat mechanics they are, however, disappointing. The attack pattern is repeated indefinitely and, although each heroine is equipped with a specific special attack, this is not enough to enrich the battles, which are reduced to a repetitive pressing of the same keys again, again and again. Sure the heroines of the DC universe deserved more attention and a different platform launch, but that’s what we have. Fans of the genre and the TV series will be able, in any case, to play the role of their favorite heroine and enjoy this little adventure.